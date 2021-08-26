Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 26th (CARG, CRM, DKS, ILKAY, MPC, NNCHY, SFFYF, SQNXF, SWIM, THKLY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 26th:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.70 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

