Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AGCO Put Options (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the average daily volume of 151 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.