Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,022% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

