Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 184% compared to the average daily volume of 8,369 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.63. The stock had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

