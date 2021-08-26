Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of First BanCorp. Call Options (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 215 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

