Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bentley Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,203% compared to the average daily volume of 153 call options.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,183. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.