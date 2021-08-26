Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,819 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,079% compared to the average daily volume of 239 call options.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

