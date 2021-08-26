StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 128,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,328,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

