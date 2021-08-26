StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 128,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,328,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.