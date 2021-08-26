STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

