Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $461.70 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003074 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $461.70 million and approximately $305.93 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00756530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097467 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.