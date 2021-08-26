Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.42. 541,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market cap of $413.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

