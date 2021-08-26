Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 131,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 341,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 132.1% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 11,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 616,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

