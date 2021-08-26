Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 4,162 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after buying an additional 815,913 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 124,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

