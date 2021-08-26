Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 189,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

