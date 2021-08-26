Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAUHY stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99. Straumann has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $96.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Straumann has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,745.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

