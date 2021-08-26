Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $75,839.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

