Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

ETR SAX opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.00. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

