StrongHands Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $356,102.15 and $32.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,694,978,981 coins and its circulating supply is 17,281,784,627 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

