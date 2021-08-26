Student Coin (STC) Market Capitalization Tops $43.30 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and approximately $897,823.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,210,932 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

