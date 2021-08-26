Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.80 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,045.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

