Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.45 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Crown worth $37,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

