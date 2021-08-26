Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.88 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,487 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Li Auto worth $38,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion and a PE ratio of -191.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

