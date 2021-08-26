Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

