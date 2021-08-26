Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 162,705 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of NRG Energy worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 441,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

