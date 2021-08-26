Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 15,895 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of TechTarget worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 152,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

