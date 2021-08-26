Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 365,195 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 206.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Grid Dynamics worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 187,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,444. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,940,169 shares of company stock valued at $74,332,056. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

