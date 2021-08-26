Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 8,102 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Five Below worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $11.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.47. 597,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,075. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.52. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.