Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners comprises about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Construction Partners worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 234,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.