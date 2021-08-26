Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Chegg worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

CHGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 874,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,350. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

