Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of Willdan Group worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $749,880 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

