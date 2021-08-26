Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Repligen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.69. The stock had a trading volume of 345,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,775. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.38. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $275.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

