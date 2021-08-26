Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.67 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. 2,308,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

