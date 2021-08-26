Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Echo Global Logistics worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 132,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

