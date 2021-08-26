Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Upland Software accounts for 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Upland Software worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

UPLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,907. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

