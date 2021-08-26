Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $19.20 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Grand Canyon Education worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 219,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

