Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the quarter. Repay makes up approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Repay worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Repay by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Repay by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP grew its position in shares of Repay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

