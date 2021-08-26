Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

