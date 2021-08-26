Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $23.29 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. LHC Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of LHC Group worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 139,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,390. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

