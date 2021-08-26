Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $25.76 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for about 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Littelfuse worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.