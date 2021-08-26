Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Palomar worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.25 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,273. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

