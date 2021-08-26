Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 211,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 407,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,325. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

