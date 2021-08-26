Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Grocery Outlet worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 849,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,679. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

