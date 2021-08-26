Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualys worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $60,454,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 66.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.