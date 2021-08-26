Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of HealthEquity worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,375. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

