Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of NV5 Global worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 48,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.35.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

