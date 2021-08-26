Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 36,350 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Independent Bank Group worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 141,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

