Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,465. The company has a market capitalization of $824.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

