Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

