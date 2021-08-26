Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 10,880 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $493.19. The company had a trading volume of 498,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

