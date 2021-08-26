Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 24,080 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. The Shyft Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of The Shyft Group worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

